Speech to Text for Madison Man Turns 100

john deere's tractor business turns 100 this year ... and so does madison resident jack clift. today representatives from tri green and john deere visited madison to celebrate clift... who is one of the oldest john deere tractor owners who's still driving in the country ... last fall clift bought his latest tractor from the company ... it was when the tractor was being delivered that the two birthdays crossed paths ... clift told waay 31 that even at his age he still likes to get in the tractor and work the family land from time to time ... he says it's his secret to living a long, full life... "i like working, i like being outdoors, i like being active, i like doing things. i just kept on going." clift also told waay 31 he bought his first john deere tractor in 1949 for 900 dollars ... the one he got last fall cost him over 100,000 ... he says he paid for a tractor then the same way he does now ... selling