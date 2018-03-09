Speech to Text for Child hit by car

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

abc's tara palmeri reporting.... however -- not everyone in washington is excited about the historic agreement... today a group of republican senators sent a letter to the president urging him to put maximum pressure on north korea. they also warned of false promises from kim-jong un. new details... a six year old boy is in the hospital tonight after he was hit by a car in decatur while waiting to cross the street... waay 31's kody fisher talked to someone who says she saw the whole thing happen... "the person who lives in this neighborhood who says she saw the whole accident happen tells waay 31 from her estimation the car that hit the child was speeding." teresa mckean has live in the area for seven years... she says she saw the 6 year old boy standing just off the curb ... waiting to cross the street... when he was hit... from her own eye... she judged the car going... teresa mckean/saw the accident "bout 35-40" the decatur police department has not released any information about how fast the car might have been going... mckean says the driver got out right away to check on the child... teresa mckean/saw the accident "she was making him get up and walk and he couldn't walk. he was just dragging. she was dragging him and she kept saying 'get up and walk.' i was telling her to stop. he couldn't walk. i mean, she just ran over his legs." that's when mckean says first responders arrived and eventually flew him by helicopter to the hospital at the university of alabama birmingham... teresa mckean/saw the accident "i just want everybody to pray for the little boy and hope and pray he's ok." kody fisher "right now the decatur police department is still investigating this accident to decide whether or not the driver will face charges. reporting in decatur. kody fisher, waay 31 news."