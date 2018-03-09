Speech to Text for Colbert County Tax Increase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news colbert county school's superintendent wants to increase taxes to pay for security upgrades at the districts eight schools. waay31's breken terry joins us live from the colbert county board of education- with the details on the superintendents plan and she says it is needed. the colbert county superintendent tells me if there were a property or sales tax increase, they could use those funds to get more security cameras and officers on campus. satchel- we need to be ahead of the game of those who are anticipating doing something to our kids in the county. colbert county superintendent dr. gale satchel tells us new bethel elementary school is 103 years old and it wasn't built with safety in mind. at the main entrance you must push a button to be let in-- but satchel shows us how cameras and locks on exterior doors are needed at new bethel. satchel- we have exterior doors that are not protected. so if someone wanted to come into any of the other the exterior doors they could actually be in our school in 3 to 5 minutes before any of us knows about it. satchel tells us they only have enough funding to have three school resource officers at the county's high schools-- she says this leaves rural schools like new bethel unprotected. satchel- if my resource officer from colbert heights high school were to get here at new bethel it would take him a minimum of 15 minutes. most school shootings take less than seven minutes. satchel said she talked with the colbert county commission about a five mill property tax increase, which would be voted on by the people of colbert county. they also discusseda half cent sales tax increase that would bring in less than 500,000 annually to help pay for more security at the schools. satchel- it is simply going to take taxes. i myself do not like tax but i will pay for a tax to protect the boys and girls of this county. parents tell us they would approve a tax increase if it helps keep students safe. littrell- it's real important, very important. when you drop your kids off you of course want them to come home like you dropped them off. it would be up to the county commission to approve the sales tax increase and right now talks between the school system and the county commission are in the early stages. stachel will speak with commissioners in two weeks about the cost of security improvements- then they will decided on either a property tax increase vote or open more talks about a sales tax increase. live in colbert co bt waay31.