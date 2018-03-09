Speech to Text for 3 arrested for death of toddler

tonight at 6... three people are behind bars and charged with capitol murder in connection with the shooting death of a three year old girl. 26-year-old dominique russell - 26-year-old brittany kingston - and 26-year-old martin evenes were all arrested within hours of the drive-by shooting. waay 31's charlisa gordon covered this story last night and she joins us live in huntsville with a follow up on the investigation. dan the shooting happened around 6:30p last night and by 6:30 this morning huntsville police had the three suspects in custody. that partly because the mother of the child was involved in a confrontation with the suspects earlier in the day...which quickly escalated on social media and eventually lead to the three suspect driving by the home on murray road and unloading several rounds. one of which struck the three year old girl while she was asleep. huntsville mayor tommy battle released a statement on the shooting this morning, saying "an innocent child is dead because of a senseless shooting evolving from an argument among reckless adults. no matter the root cause, this is criminal behavior, which we will not tolerate in huntsville." family members i spoke with are in agreeance with the mayor's sentiments. justice means bringing whoever's responsible and prosecuting them to the fullest extent for that sweet baby. the three suspect are currently being held at madison county jail without bond. family members told me...they're now making final arraignment for the little girl. reporting live charlisa gordon waay 31