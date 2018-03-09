Clear
Child Hit By Car

A child was hit by a car in Decatur and was flown to UAB Hospital

Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

just in.... waay 31 crews are in decatur -- working to learn more about an incident where a child was hit by a car.... waay 31's kody fisher is in decatur now -- after talking with people who saw it happen... a 6 year old child is at the university of birmingham hospital right now after being hit by a car. it happened at the corner of gaslight place and brookline avenue in decatur... the child's condition is unknown at this time. waay 31 has a crew on the way working to learn the child's condition and how this could have happened. we'll have up to the minute information at waay tv dot com.
