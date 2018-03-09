Speech to Text for Sayyed Pleas Guilty

new at 6... more on huntsville terrorist aziz sayyed... a family member of sayyed talked with us after his plea hearing today in birmingham. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... and i'm marylee adams... demetria mcclenton has the night off.... waay 31's sydney martin is live tonight in huntsville with what that family member had to say.... dan, marylee, sayyed's uncle who traveled from huntsville to birmingham for his hearing.. talked with me after sayyed plead guilty in court...he didn't want to go on camera because he was worried about the safety of his family... he did however talk to me about sayyeds case... first he told me he's in support of the 15 year sentence federal prosecutors recommended. his uncle told me when sayyed was arrested last june the family was in denial that the 23 year old had what he called"dark and evil thoughts." his uncle said after hearing some the evidence prosecutors had against his nephew the entire family was sickened by what sayyed wanted to do. his uncle has attended every state and federal hearing when i asked him why...he said he's family so he felt he needed to be there. i also asked him if he would have a relationship with his nephew when he gets out of prison..he said it is too early to tell. but one factor that will determine that will be if he feels he realizes what he wanted to do was wrong. live in huntsville sydney martin waay 31