Kitchen Fire at Restaurant

Kitchen Fire at Restaurant on Meridian Street

Posted: Thu Mar 08 07:06:45 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Mar 08 07:06:46 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

shooter firing new this morning- huntsville fire and rescue responded to a kitchen fire in huntsville. officials told waay 31 a kitchen fire in blessin restaurant on meridian street was extinguished in about 10 minutes. huntsville fire and rescue say that there is smoke damage to other parts of the restaurant. the cause of the
