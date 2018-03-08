Speech to Text for Man Charged with Biting Police Officer

new this morning- a huntsville man is arrested and in jail this morning after police say he bit an officer during a traffic stop in hoover.... --- 33 year old patrick earl trotman-el.... police describe him as immediately uncooperative... .and say he reached for a handgun once he was pulled over.... a physical struggle ensued between him and police... two bystanders helped the officer restrain him....police confiscated the handgun... one police officer was treated for a bite on his arm...trotman-el is facing several charges and is in the shelby county jail on a 33 thousand 500