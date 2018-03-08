Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man Charged with Biting Police Officer

Man Charged with Biting Police Officer

Posted: Thu Mar 08 06:51:40 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Mar 08 06:51:40 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Man Charged with Biting Police Officer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning- a huntsville man is arrested and in jail this morning after police say he bit an officer during a traffic stop in hoover.... --- 33 year old patrick earl trotman-el.... police describe him as immediately uncooperative... .and say he reached for a handgun once he was pulled over.... a physical struggle ensued between him and police... two bystanders helped the officer restrain him....police confiscated the handgun... one police officer was treated for a bite on his arm...trotman-el is facing several charges and is in the shelby county jail on a 33 thousand 500
Huntsville
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events