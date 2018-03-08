Speech to Text for Steel Tariff

new information tonight... according to white house press secretary sarah huckabee sanders... president donald trump is on the verge of enacting trade tariffs on imported steel and aluminum... tonight... waay 31 is digging into how those tariff's will impact the tennessee valley. waay 31's kody fisher is in decatur tonight... where major steel manufacturers employ hundreds of workers... "i talked to one man here in decatur who says he's excited to see if the tariff will have a big impact on the small business he works at here in decatur." todd hensley works at a fabrication company which deals a lot with steel... todd hensley/lives in decatur "it's a rather small company, but we hope to grow and i hope that will help us grow, so that's something that i think might help us." the proposed tariffs by the president are 25 percent on steel... and 10 percent on aluminum... the morgan county economic development association told waay 31 the biggest winners from the steel tariff are companies like nucor in decatur... who produces steel products... essentially... by making imported steel more expensive through the tariff... it makes american made steel more competitive in price... potentially making it more appealing for other companies to buy... waay 31 political analyst dale jackson told us-- there could be negative impacts to the tariff... he says... increasing the cost of foreign steel... increases operating costs for american manufacturers who buy that steel... he predicts those increases could mean job cuts ... so the companies can maintain their profits... dale jackson/waay 31 political analyst "when you cut personnel that has a ripple effect, because there's less people buying hamburgers and houses, cars, and some other things, so that ripple effect will work its way through the economy. that's where it will be felt first." hensley is trying to stay optimistic about what will come from the tariffs... todd hensley/lives in decatur "i think we'll have more positive out of it than negative myself." kody fisher "both dale jackson and the economic development association here in morgan county tell us only time will tell if these tariffs will have an overall positive effect or negative effect on the economy here in north alabama. reporting in decatur, kody fisher,