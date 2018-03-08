Speech to Text for Toddler in critical condition

tonight -- a toddler is in critical condition following a drive by shooting in north huntsville. it happened hours ago -- on murray road near boswell drive. thanks for joining us -- i'm demetria mcclenton.... and i'm dan shaffer... waay 31's charlisa gordon arrived on the scene shortly after the shots were fired. she joins us now live with the latest on the investigation. charlisa? d&d as you can imagine the child's mother was distraught. i want to share some video with you from where it all happened. when i arrived...the child's mother could be heard...all the way down the street screaming uncontrollably and in disbelief that her baby was shot. huntsville police arrived here on murray rd just after 7pm to find shell casings in the street and a 2 year old shot inside the home. according to hpd,shots rang out from an unidentified car while the child was inside asleep on the couch. investigators say one bullet went through the front of the house and struck the child. the toddler's mother was also home at the time, but she was not injured. right now it's unclear what may have lead up to the shooting...but investigators are working to get a description of the vehicle. anyone with information about tonight's drive-by shooting is urged to contact huntsville police. reporting live in huntsville. charlisa