Speech to Text for ID Theft

long as 45 minutes. new at four... waay 31 learned what you should do if you are a victim of identity theft - specifically tax fraud... this comes after employees with scottsboro city schools had their w-2 information compromised because of a phishing scam... waay 31's scottie kay talked with a local tax preparer about what steps you can take if something like this happens to you... "it does happen a lot. you need to be very careful about who you give your private information to." waay 31 reached out to tax accountant melanie king after employees in the scottsboro city school system had their social security numbers stolen and couldn't file their income taxes because someone else already had... "if you find yourself in this situation, you'll need to file a identity theft affidavit, and that will have to be submitted with your paper tax returns." king says, after having someone steal your identity and file your income taxes before you do, you'll have to mail in your tax return that year instead filing them online... but there's a catch... "every year from there on out, you'll get an identity protection pin in the mail, and that will have to be on your tax return every year in order to be able to file it." king says, fortunately, scammers won't be able to file your taxes without that six-digit pin... but having to mail in your tax returns can be a bit of an inconvenience... "i definitely wouldn't expect to get a refund any time within twelve weeks or so." but, luckily, the year the theft happens should be the only year that you have to file a paper return... and if something like this does happen to you, king has some extra advice... "contact your credit bureau, put a fraud alert on your account. and also, pull your credit report and see if there's any accounts that have been opened in your name." looklive: king wants to remind everyone to always be careful about who you share personal information with.. and make sure they are legitimate before complying to any of their requests... reporting in decatur, scottie kay, waay 31 news.