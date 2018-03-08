Speech to Text for Gate 9

monitored for life. live in huntsvillle sydney martin waay 31 news. tonight at 5, waay31's sydney martin is looking into sayyed'sstate charge..and what could happen with it after the federal case is settled. new at 4... gate 9 - the heaviest traffic entrance at redstone arsenal - was closed temporarily today. authorities tell waay 31, an unauthorized motorist attempted to enter the gate around noon. guards activated the barrier system which led to some damage... waay31'smarylee adams has been following the story all afternoon. i'm just outside of gate 9 where traffic at this time of day is really starting to pick up. the closing of gate 9 this afternoon would have definitely caused some major delays but luckily they were able to fix the damage quickly and avoid that. the unauthorized driver that caused this was apprehended by the redstone arsenal guards. a spokesperson for the arsenal said the driver was taken to crestwood hospital with injuries. now, i pressed for more answers regarding why this unauthorized person was trying to get through the gate . i was told no more information could be provided because the incident is still under investigation. here is a look at the gate 9 entrance earlier today around 1pm. the gate as this time was shut down and there was not a heavy flow of traffic as many were alerted about the closing. those who did try to enter though were told to make a u-turn when they got the the gate and find another entrance onto the arsenal. the gate reopened at about 2pm so it took two hours to fix the damage to the barrier system and get things back running smoothly. as soon as we know more about the investigation and whothis person was,we'll bring you the latest on air and online at waaytv.com. live in huntsville, marylee adams waay