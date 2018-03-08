Speech to Text for Terror Suspect

waay31 new details tonight surrounding terrorism suspect aziz sayyed... waay 31 sat down with his attorney this afternoon to learn what could happen to his state charges -- after his federal case is settled. sayyed is expected to plead guilty in federal court tomorrow. tonight -- waay 31's sydney martin is live at the madison county courthouse after learning there could be no case there at all. dan --the last time we saw aziz sayyed was here at the madison county court house for his state case back in july. and his attorney told me that case could be dropped altogether... aziz sayyed was facing a charge on the state level for soliciting or supporting a terrorist act...that charged carried a maximum sentence of 10 years... court documents show he was charged on tuesday at the federal level for attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization...and waay 31 learned the maximum time he could spend in prison for that charge is 20 years... however---his attorney says when sayyed pleads guilty to the federal charge the state charge will be most likely be dropped... "the state's ten is now off the table too for the 15. now everybody got something in this. the government didn't hand away it's case." that 15 gardner is talking about is how much time federal prosecutors will recommend sayyed spends in prison as his hearing in birmingham tomorrow. now i reached out to the madison county district attorney rob broussard and the assistant district attorney on the case... both declined to comment until after the federal case is settled.