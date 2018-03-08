Speech to Text for Man arrested for trying to lure kids to car

just in to the waay 31 newsroom -- you're looking at surveillance video of a man who authorities say tried to lure kids to his car with candy. today -- he is behind bars. thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. this man -- 40-year-old brian ensor is charged with two counts of enticing children for an incident. this all happened sunday in eastern franklin county. waay 31's breken terry joins us live from the franklin county jail where ensor is being held -- and breken was able to speak with the victim's family today... the family is still pretty shaken up -- i did speak with the family of the two kids ensor is accused of trying to lure to his car. the family did not want their identities revealed in order to protect their kids -- but they have a strong message for kids -- to stay away from strangers. anon- he said there is a scary guy outside telling me to come here. this mother who did not want to be identified tells me her nine and ten year old sons were riding their dirt bikes on family property along county road 75 in franklin county-- when this man pulled up-- as you can see here in this surveillance video. anon- my intentions were that they had probably slung a rock and hit his car. i had not thought he was enticing him at all. franklin county officials tell me the man in the video is brian ensor-- the mother says after her youngest son came and told them about ensor-- she believes this video shows him trying to get her other son's attention. shortly after-- a family member goes to speak with ensor. anon- he goes over there an asks him what he's doing and he said he was looking for directions to another road, which kids that young wouldn't know a highway number. the youngest son told his mom what ensor asked him-- and she claims it wasn't directions. anon- he said he was telling me to come here i have something for you in my car. franklin county officials believe ensor had candy in this white cup and tried to lure the kids to his car-- thankfully the kids didn't buy it. anon- educate your kids about strangers and don't ever think it won't happen to you because i never imagined something like this could happen in our small community where we know everybody. ensor was arrested on monday-- a bond amount set at this time. live in franklin co bt