SRO's at Tuscumbia

dan shaffer.... and i'm demetria mcclenton.... in the wake of the parkland shooting schools across the tennessee valley are implementing new security measures. waay 31's breken terry shows us how tuscumbia city schools are making their environments safe for students. tuscumbia city schools now have a school resource officer many students tell me they have never felt threatened, but said this gives them a piece of mind. breeding- it's a really wonderful and comforting feeling to have them on campus with us. deshler high school senior rachel breeding tells us she has never felt unsafe at school-- but after seeing the parkland shooting in florida-- it's still a worry. breeding- it is scary to think that could happen at my school, a small high school we're such a such a close knit community it does hit home in a lot of ways. after the parkland shooting tuscumbia city schools partnered with the tuscumbia police department to have off duty police officers make their rounds at the two elementary schools plus deshler , middle, and high school. breeding- after the parkland shooting happened we all got a letter sent home with us telling us what these sro's were going to do and what they were for. and i love it, i love having that extra assurance. the officers are paid 12 dollars an hour which comes from the school's budget. school officials tell us the officers are there on a rotation basis right now - and they hope to make other security improvements. tate- we are working with some grant money that were trying to get to have door access limited and possibly some other measures. look live tag: the school system tells me next year they will have a full time school resource officer on staff instead of rotating officers out. in tuscumbia bt waay31