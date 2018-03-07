Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

!8-Wheeler Crash

Video of an 18-wheeler crashing into a car on Highway 231/431

Posted: Wed Mar 07 10:33:16 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Mar 07 10:33:17 PST 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for !8-Wheeler Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

another big story we are following right now... we obtained this survalliance video from ...wolf man rental showing an 18 wheeler crashing into another car right in front of thier business... it happened at highway 231-431 at carriger road about 8 a- m. it turned into a multiple car crash - involoving a black honda s-u-v and a f-150 truck hauling a trailer... this lead to a major traffic delays... we are still working to determine what led up to the crash... fortuanlty everyone involved only
Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events