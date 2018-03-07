Speech to Text for What The Tech: MoviePass Card Tracking

customers and subscribers of 'movie-pass' are getting some idea of what their personal information is worth. movie-pass allows users to see one movie a day for just 10-dollars a month. but as our tech guy jamey tucker discovered it's costing customers some of their private information. if you're unfamiliar with moviepass here's how it works. you pay $10 a month. you get an app and a cash card. and use it to pay for movie tickets. over 2 million people signed up, knowing there has to be a catch. as i've reported, moviepass collects data from your phone such as the types of movies you see and where. that data can both be used by moviepass and shared with 3rd party companies that may be interested in targeting a specific audience with advertising. this week we've learned moviepass is collecting data subscribers did not know about, and did not suspect. moviepass ceo mitch lowe told an audience in hollywood that "moviepass gets "an enormous amount of information" from users and that moviepass can "watch how you drive from home to the movies," we watch where you go afterwards." the app requires access to gps so it knows which theater you'll see the movie but why does it need to know what you're going to do after? lowe told the audience the goal was to build a night at the movies. if it knows which restaurants you drive byit can send you advertisements and perhaps specials. moviepass would then attempt to get a cut from the traffic it directs to the theater. other apps use your gps for such things of course, what's troubling is that no where in the terms of service and privacy information does moviepass say it's using the gps other than to determine your movie theater. i suspect an updated agreement will be going out to the 2-3 million subscribers. and i suspect for the most loyal moviepass subscribers, they're willing to give up some of their entertainment information, in exchange for free movie tickets. that's what the tech? i'm jamey tucker moviepass says by the end of this year it expects to have 5 million subscribers. it says customers currently account for as much as 6% of all movie ticket sold.