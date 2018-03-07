Speech to Text for Child who Fell in Pool Dies...

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

alternative. new this morning... a two year old died ten days after he was pulled from a backyard pool in danville, morgan county. this is the sad update posted on a website created for little jackson easterwood. he passed away at children's hospital in birmingham. a relative found jackson, pulled him from the water, and gave him cpr until first responders arrived. his father told waay-31 he believes his son was without oxygen for