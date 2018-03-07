Speech to Text for Police Officer Dead...

new this morning- three missouri police officers are shot while on duty. one of the officers is dead this morning.... lets get right to waay 31s alyssa martin at our breaking news desk with new information we are learning this morning...alyssa we have just learned the identity of the officer correct? within the last half hour- the missouri highway patrol tweetedthe officer shot and killed is 30 year old christopher ryan morton.... this whole incident started with a 911 call where two women could be heard screaming in the background... as officers responsed to the scene- gunfire rang out. this all happened in clinton , missouri....thats north of springfield. we have also confirmed officials said the suspect was barricaded inside the house - leading to a two and a half hour standoff... the suspect was later found dead inside the home...right now- it is unclear if he died in the shoot out or shot himself... missouri state highway patrol say the officer was killed exactly seven months to the day after another clinton officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop..... it's just another. tragic event for this community. and especially this police department. they've endured a lot. they're going to endure more. so everyone's thoughts and prayers would be appreciated preceded by them. we certainly offer our condolences to them." right now- we have confirmed the other two officers are in stable condition and undergoing treatment for their injuries...according to reports - one was shot in the arm and the other in the shoulder... the two women inside the home did manage to make it out un injured...right now- no identities have been released in the