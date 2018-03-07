Speech to Text for School Safety Initiative

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

healthy for sale... governor ivey has revealed the state's new school safety initiative ... a direct response to the seventeen people gunned down in parkland florida ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now ... with the details on how this plan could keep your child safe at school ... that's right najahe ... local leaders across the country are taking action after what happened in parkland ... including our governor ... governor ivey's plan includes supporting a senate bill that would allow technology funds to go toward school security, identifying at- risk students, standardizing emergency operations plans, and setting up a safe council that safe council includes law enforcement as well as mental health and technology experts alonzo brooks / huntsville resident: let's stop, you know, putting too much politics into it. all of us are mothers and fathers. let's think like mothers and fathers instead of politicians. according to the interim state superintendent ... right now there's roughly 41 million school safety dollars available for the 134 school districts in the