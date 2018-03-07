Speech to Text for Driving Drunk Prom Season

valley. happening today ... state troopers and the department of transportation are talking drunk driving at athens high school ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live in athens now ... with more on why this talk is so timely for students .. that's right bill ... prom season is right around the corner which could mean drinking and driving for students out celebrating ... according to the national highway traffic safety administration or n-h-t-s-a ... car crashes are the leading cause of deaths among teens ... and about a quarter of those crashes involve a driver who's drinking underage ... the n-h-t-s-a also records that back in 2016 ... drivers 16 to 24 years old made up 39 percent of drivers involved in fatal,