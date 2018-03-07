Speech to Text for Ivey announces school safety program

news.... new details... now that the governor has laid out her school safety initiative this afternoon. waay 31 is taking a closer look to see how this may impact some of our local schools. governor kay ivey's plan includes endorsing a senate bill allowing technology funds to go towards school security, identifying at-risk students, standardizing emergency operations plans and setting up a safe council. waay 31's charlisa gordon is live in huntsville tonight with more on the impact it could have on local schools. following the parkland, florida school shooting governor kay ivey hesitated to support putting guns in schools and today she's calling on some key figures in the state to put together some ideas to prevent what happened in florida from happening here. when 17 students are gunned down in school everyone pays attention. many are now taking action.including governor kay ivey. the former teacher has asked lawmakers to spend the last few weeks of the legislative session to focus on securing our schools. sot alonzo brooks / huntsville resident: let's stop, you know, putting too much politics into it. all of us are mothers and fathers. let's think like mothers and fathers instead of politicians. alonzo brooks an ex- military and former correctional officer says he's very familiar with guns and keeping bad things out of places they don't belong.he supports the governor's plan versus other ideas being proposed. sot alonzo brooks / huntsville resident: putting guns in the teacher's hands would ultimately invite other avenue of danger into the school. to make schools safer governor ivey is creating a safe council that includes law enforcement, mental health and technology experts.she also asked for standardizing emergency operations plans.which most of our local schools already have in place. sot ed richardson / interim state superintendent we're going to meet soon within the next week or two.we will be talking to all the local school systems, look at your plan. submit it to us for updates. governor ivey also endorsed senate bill 323 that would use leftover education tax revenue from the advancement and technology fund to be put towards school security to add metal detectors, stronger doors and enhanced video monitoring.the fund is currently used for repairs and maintenance, classroom instructional support, transportation and education technology and equipment. sot gov. kay ivey / alabama two basic elements to this four prong is one to secure our schools and the second phase has to be equally done is to pay attention to those students that are at risk and get them mental health attention or counselors immediately. the interim state superintendent says there's about $41 million available for the 134 districts in the state. huntsville city schools spend roughly $1.2 million on school resource officers each year.so any additional funding would be helpful madison county school superintendent matt massey says he's thankful the governor challenged our legislature to continue looking into funding and resources to do all we can for alabama schoolchildren.