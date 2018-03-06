Speech to Text for Alzeimers Bill

new at 4... more than 5 million americans are living with alzheimers... and that number is only expected to increase. a local group of advocates spent "a day on the hill" in montgomery pushing for a new alzheimer's bill. waay 31's alyssa mart sat down with one local woman who knows the fight all too well... nearly 150 local alzheimer's advocates traveled to montgomery hoping to educate lawmakers about the deadly disease and why new legislation is needed. the bill in question-- "the silver alert." it passed in the house - and lays out new guidelines when it comes to finding a missing person with the disease. " we were going to be living in a little bungalow on the beach somewhere fishing everyday, that was our dream." 11 years ago- laura morris' husband was diagnosed with early on set dementia. " and that's why i fight, because we need help." morris is a vocal alzheimers advocate- involved with the mid south chapter of the alz association. she was one of about 150 advocates who spent a day in montgomery in late february advocating for house bill 427- the silver alert bill. right now-- current state law only state a missing senior citizen alert will go out if it meets certain guidelines. the silver alert bill takes that a step further...allowin g a missing alert to be issued for someone suffering from alzheimers and guideliens for how to do so. h-b 427 will also require specialized training for law enforcement officers who search for a missing person with alzheimers or dementia. " they may not be able to answer directly, some of them may not even know what their name is.." according to the alzheimers association- six in 10 people with dementia will wander at some point during the course of the disease. " all caregivers, our worst nightmare is our loved one going missing, it gives me just a little bit of peace to know that im going to have the community behind me if my loved one were to go missing." the bill is sponsored by local representative laura hall in astatement to waay 31-- she says in part: " as a community, we need to do what we can to establish these protocols in order to keep our loved ones with dementia safe." morris says beyond advocating for the disease- she hopes the state will continue to be educated on alzheimers. " we can advocate and we can talk about dementia but until we know how to deal with these patients, we're not going to be making any headway with this disease.." lawmakers voted 99 to 0 in support of the bill. it now moves to the senate. reporting in huntsville am waay 31