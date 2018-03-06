Speech to Text for Children Safety

taser and hand gun. new this evening... school safety leaders and educators are working to be more proactive when it comes to student safety. today -- more than 500 local educators ... parents ... and law officers got together for the alabama child safety conference in decatur. waay 31's brittany collins was there ... and explains why it's important to identify a student struggling with a crisis. investigators, social workers and educators tell me when school shooting events take place-- it can traumatize a child. it's important they get help as soon as possible. pkg all we can do is take every proactive measure possible to make our school a safe place for students to come and for us to work. falkville high school's counselor kenny lopezsays there's more to being an educator than just teaching we would be able to know our kids well enough to know when something may be going on. we might not know everything about them but we can know as much as possible and having a better relationship with them than i teach you--but i know what's going on in your life. this allowsteacher s and counselors to reach out to parents if they think something might be wrong with their child. kevin mcneil spoke to educators at the alabama child safety conference on what signs to look if a child needs help and someone to talk to. there's actually signs that parents can look for like behavior changes, difficulty learning, outbursts in school and sometimes violence. a lot of it leads to violence. mcneil says sometimes when students make decisions to act violent--they've probably kept their personal issues a secret, instead of seeking help. we have to talk about it. if kids don't talk about their trauma, they normally act it out. it's communicated in destructive ways if it's not talked about in constructive ways. when asked if teachers should be armed at school for protection.. lopez had this to say my opinion is that we let the school resource officer who does a great job, at my school, to build relationships and law enforcement decide on that and let them do their job. look live mcneil also said it's important for the students who have witnessed violence at school get help because if they keep that trauma inside, it's only going to make things worse. reporting in morgan county brittany