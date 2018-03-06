Speech to Text for Franklin County Commission

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

scottsboro, greg privett, waay 31 news. a scam warning from huntsville police... officials say someone is using their non-emergency phone number to call people -- claiming to be an officer, and saying you owe them money. the caller will threaten you with an arrest warrant -- if you don't give them your credit card number... if you do get a call -- just hang up and call police. new at 5... a concerned viewer called waay 31 today about a possible investigation involving the franklin county commission. waay 31's breken terry did some digging into this story. she's live with what she's uncovered. breken. i am here outside of the franklin county commission office in russellville -- where i was able to confirm a limited amount of information about a possible investigation. earlier today, i was able to speak on the phone with barry moore, who is the chairman of the franklin county commission. he did confirm that the attorney general's office asked the franklin county commission to turn over financial documents. moore said they fully complied with the request. moore could not provide any more details about the documents that were turned over. i did call the attorney generals office and ask them if they were investigating and was told me they do not comment on pending investigations. i did ask the franklin county sheriff if they were involved in the investigation. he said they were not involvedand that everything was being handled by the attorney generals office. we will continue digging into this and provide updates as we find out more. live in russellville. bt