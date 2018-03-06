Speech to Text for Scottsboro Scam

new at 5... a phishing scam targeting scottsboro city schools is preventing some teachers and staff from filing their income tax returns. and this warning ... anyone who received a w-2 from the school district ... needs to take immediate action to protect your identity. the problem -- scammers stole personal information and have already filed for tax refund money. waay 31's scottie kay is live in scottsboro tonight-- toexplain how the scam is causing some -- tax season chaos. scottie? demetria and greg ... the school superintendent sent out this letter explaining the problem. a viewer reached out to waay 31 and provided the letter through their personal email. superintendent jose reyes addressed the letter to the "wildcat family." the letter spells out ... the scottsboro school district is the victim of the phishing scam. dr. reyes writes ... the scammer pretended to be him ... and sent an email requesting w-2 information from the district's payroll department. the payroll department ... as asked ... provided that information ... unknowingly putting employees' personal information into the hands of criminals. waay 31 uncovered scottsboro city schools isn't alone. the internal revenue service started warning employers about the phishing scheme in january. in the superintendent's letter ... reyes explains scottsboro isn't the first school system fooled. the school district has alerted the fbi ... irs ... scottsboro police ... and the jackson county district attorney. dr. reyes warns known victims to contact police and file a crime report. i asked scottsboro police about their investigation. they tell me they can't comment since the investigation is active. dr. reyes is out of town. the district says he will more to say about the scam tomorrow. reporting live in