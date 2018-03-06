Speech to Text for More Officers to Patrol

first at 4... madison police will soon add more officers to patrol city roads. waay 31 learned the departmentwill pay for the overtime -- by using grant money from the north alabama highway safety office. thanks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclenton. dan shaffer has the night off. waay 31's sydney martin talked with madison police about the decision to increase the number of officers watching the roads. the intersection of madison boulevard and sullivan street is one area in madison you might soon notice more police presence... one man told me he's hoping it helps make the intersection safer..... leonadas guiste, lives in madison "i think alot of it is the people that fall into the routine of driving on this road. they feel like they know it so well they become complacent. " madison police told us the money will be used to increase patrol in 6 different spots throughout madison... lt. clint harrell, madison police, "when you see some blow through a red light..do you ever just wish a police man was there to catch them? that's where we want to be. we want to be in those areas when people someone runs a red light. we want that patrol car to getting out and pulling that person over." officers won't only be looking for red light runners..but for a variety of violations includingspeeding, driving under the influence, and distracted driving. lieutenant clint harrell told me the point of extra patrols isn't to write more tickets... but to change dangerous driving habits lt. clint harrell, madison police, "it's all about saving lives saving lives, reducing injuries, reducing injuries, reducing even property damage. we want the quality of life to be better for everyone." "we've reached out to the north alabama highway safety office to find out just how much money madison police will receive. we're still waiting to hear back...in madison sydney martin waay 31