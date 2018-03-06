Clear

Mayor Battle Visits Sparkman High School

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle visits Sparkman High School to speak to students in Government classes

sparkman high school had a special visitor this morning ... huntsville mayor tommy battle visited the school earlier this morning to speak to students in government classes ... he talked about the growth that's happening in huntsville ... including the remington, polaris, and toyota mazda plants that are already in or quickly coming to the area ... he also touched on why city government does what it does ... and his hope that students would live and work in huntsville after graduation ... mayor battle then took questions from students
