Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: New Procedure For Fibroid Removal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fibroids are non-cancerous, but can cause excessive pain and heaviness in the pelvis. many women have been told that a hysterectomy is their only permanent treatment option... but there is another option... work on your back stroke." vo/narration..... forty-one-year-old venita gowdy doesn't want to miss a second of her kids' lives. cg venita gowdy in: :05 out: :09 "not only do i have a swimmer, but a basketball player and a football player." vo/narration..... but a fibroid problem caused venita to have pain and heavy bleeding during menstrual cycles that would sometimes cause embarrassing leaks. venita gowdy in: :17 out: :26 "going to the bathroom every 30 minutes and missing things. my son is six years old, so i thought i was done carrying diaper bags, but i was actually carrying one for myself." vo/narration..... venita's problem is not uncommon. over 50 percent of women in the u-s will develop a uterine fibroid by the time they are 50 years old. even though not all fibroids cause symptoms, the ones that do . cg a.j. gunn, md assistant professor of radiology university of alabama at birmingham in: :38 out: :41 "can cause quite a bit of disruption to a woman's life." vo/narration..... doctor a-j gunn at the university of alabama at birmingham thought venita would be a perfect candidate for a fibroid embolization. a.j. gunn, md in: :49 out: :53 "she came in. we were able to treat her through just a small pinhole in her wrist." vo/narration..... then using x-ray guidance gunn was able to find the blood vessels that were feeding the fibroid and block them with tiny particles. without blood supply, the fibroids starved and died off. a.j. gunn, md in: 1:04 out: 1:15 "we're about 85 to 90 percent successful in controlling the symptoms within the first year. and if you look out to about five to ten years we're about 75 percent successful in keeping them from ever having to get a hysterectomy." vo/narration..... two weeks later venita's symptoms were completely gone. that means her kids' number one fan is back 100 percent. venita gowdy in: 1:22 out: 1:26 "not worrying about anything and just