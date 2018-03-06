Speech to Text for Agreement Changes Madison Town...

new details this morning-- the city of madison is another step closer to bringing a new stadium to the city along with a multi-use venue. it's a story we've been following for you for months. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live this morning to break down the details of the revised funding agreement. will? city officials and the developers of town madison agreed to new terms for the agreement which will next go in front of the full council. take a look at your screen... here are a few key changes: as we reported in the previous draft of the funding agreement, the city approves an 18 million dollar increase to the funding request from the original 22 million...up to 40 million. there will also be a decrease in the original interest rate. it has been 10 percent since 2014, but this bring it down to 5.47 percent. and revenue generated from town madison will be used to help the city pay its bond amount. the document also states that the town madison developers are responsible for the construction and installation of not only the full i-565 interchange, but also the parking lot, perimeter road, sewer lift station and other significant infrastructure for the venue. n a statement, madison mayor paul finley calls this quote the "last piece of the puzzle" in bringing the baybears to the city. it's unclear if the teams owner has received approval of the sale from minor and major league baseball as well as the southern league. as for the agreement, the city council will consider approving it at this monday's city council meeting. reporting live in huntsville, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.