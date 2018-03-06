Speech to Text for IRS Office Re-opening

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're just a little over a month away from tax day and the international revenue service or i-r-s is getting ready to open its doors in huntsville once again. their huntsville office has been closed since october. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live outside of the office in huntsville with details you need to know this tax season. will? this paper sign now hangs in the door of the irs building here in cummings research park. it shows that the office will be open for two days out of the week, but only half days at that. starting this afternoon, the office will be open on tuesdays from noon till 4:30 and on wednesdays from 8:30 in the morning until 12:30 in the afternoon. however, since this is a taxpayer assistance center or t-a-c, you need to call and schedule an appointment before showing up. the i-r-s says you can also find the answers to a number of tax related question on their website: irs.gov. also, the irs has information online to find locations in the huntsville area where you can get free tax prep assistance. we'll have links to all of the information you need regarding the irs on our website: waaytv.com. reporting live in huntsville, waay 31 news.