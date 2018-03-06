Speech to Text for Bill to help vets, state fight drug abuse on its way to Gove

a bill that would help monitor prescription drugs -- that are prescribed to veterans is on its way to the governor's desk. thanks for joining us at ten, i'm demetria mcclenton... dan shaffer has the night off... waay 31's charlisa gordon spent the day with some local vets to get their thought on the bill. she joins us live from huntsville with more on the bill. demetria....today i spoke with half a dozen vets and they were all in support of this proposed bill. ralph miller / retired army vet: a doctor should know 100- percent of what other medicines a patient is taking. ralph miller is a retired army vet who's in support of the senate bill 200 which would establish a prescription drug monitoring plan that allows doctors and pharmacists to see all of the medications that a patient has been prescribed.espe cially alabama veterans struggling with pain meds or drug abuse. sot ralph: "i do know there's a lot of people with ptsd and they are taking stuff to keep them calm and sometimes they're not taking their medicines or taking them with alcohol or just taking too many of them and it can be harmful to their psyche." this piece of legislation hits close to home for miller. he told me his son is on his second tour of duty overseas and he suffered from ptsd following the first tour. senate bill 200 will also allows those caring for our veterans to share information that could more readily identify potential drug abuse.legislato rs say the current laws makes it difficult for veterans affairs to share with outside agencies...making it nearly impossible to track. sot ralph: "they probably got prescriptions from a couple of different doctors that don't even know it's because because they're not monitoring them." waay 31 's charlisa gordon reporting... the governor has 6 days to sign the bill once it reaches her desk. after that the bill can still become a law with or without governor ivey's