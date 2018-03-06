Speech to Text for Monday 10 PM Weather Update
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look
Rain tonight will fall while most of us sleep. It exits in time for the morning drive for most of the Tennessee Valley.
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.