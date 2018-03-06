Speech to Text for Community Watch Group Helps Nab...

a story we told you about at five... according to investigators ... the men suspected of several car burglaries in limestone county could very well be responsible for similar break-ins in madison county... thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. and i'm demetria mcclenton... 20-year-old raymond holloway junior-- was arrested on twelve counts of un-lawfully breaking and entering a vehicle.. but officials say they are still looking for 18-year-old rocky williams... waay 31's scottie kay talked with one of the victims in limestone county.. and learned how he helped to identify these suspects.. it's very irritating. i mean people work hard for their property, and we're at home, sleeping, getting ready to go to work the next morning, and then people are taking it from you in the middle of the night." dexter shelton was one of at least twelve people who had their vehicles broken into in limestone county... sot "one night we had several break-ins in the community and we thought it was time to take our community back." that's why he and some neighbors formed a community watch group and gave their security footage to the sheriff's office.. in hopes of catching those responsible for the crimes... sot "i have two game cameras on my property and it got pretty good pictures of them." that footage, in fact, helped investigators identify the suspects.. who were not only wanted in limestone county for vehicle break- ins.. but in neighboring madison county as well.. and thanks to shelton and his neighbors, deputies were able to arrest 20-year-old raymond holloway junior. sot "the sheriff's department is awesome, but they need all the help they can get also, and we are more than willing to help out. because they cannot be here every minute of every day." sk on cam: officials with the limestone county sheriff's office and the madison county sheriff's office tell me they're always thankful for those who help them solve crimes... reporting in limestone county, scottie kay, waay 31 news