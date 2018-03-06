Clear
'Moms Demand Action'

Moms come together to discuss issues concerning guns in schools

Posted: Mon Mar 05 16:44:41 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Mar 05 16:44:41 PST 2018
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

new at five... moms demand action for gun sense in america had their first ever meeting in huntsville. that was this afternoon. they say they're fighting to change gun violence locally and even across the country. waay 31' meghan dooley'slive from the madison public library . meghan? greg, the organization said their huntsville meeting was the biggest turnout they've had in alabama thus far. women filled the room this afternoon to hear what moms demand action had to say -and volunteers came from all across the state to make their voices heard. the group told us that they're not for taking away second ammendment rights and have a lot of members who carry. they say they simply want to make sure guns aren't in places they shouldnt be. one mom i talked with said while her son isn't school aged just yet, she wants to make sure she's proactive in creating a safe environment for him once he does get to school. lots of people finding any excuse possible to be outside on a sunny sunday. meteorologist liz cosgrove has been tracking changes rolling in this week. liz. hope you enjoyed this weekend's beautiful
