Speech to Text for Flooding Issues

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the city of decatur is looking at ways to alleviate flooding issues -- in the southeastern part of the city... this includes homes on country club road, stratford road, somerville road and brook-meade road. waay 31's brittany collins spoke with city officials on what's causing the flooding. i spoke with many neighbors who live in southeast decatur. they didn't want to talk on camera--but tell me when there's heavy rain... water from nearby creeks and ditches surround their home. pkg in certain rain falls, you couldn't go down 6th avenue or highway 31 going south. all of that would be flooded. there are 9 flood plains in decatur--but the one in the southeast area is the one of the worst, according to city officials. the city had a civil engineering firm do a study to find out what could be done to reduce potential flooding in the area. decatur's director of development wally terry says the water under the bridge on brookmeade road backs up--which causes the water to overflow and flood. one option would be to construct what they call an upward floodway along the brookmeade road area. that's where you would take the existing ditch and you would fix the problem with the water coming under the bridge and that's a real problem. allow that to flow people and where it crosses the bridge going into wildlife refuge, it would allow the water to spread out more. terry say's there'll be a better water flow if the pipes were larger. pwm civil engineering company did the study because there were concerns if wilson morgan lake could be used for recreational purposes. it was originally designed to just manage flood waters in the city. look live terry tells me the city can't completely prevent flooding in the southeast area but they can find solutions to better manage the problem. some neighbors have built walls between their home and the creeks and ditches to reduce water damage. reporting in decatur brittany collins waay