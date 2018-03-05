Speech to Text for Overnight shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new tonight-- a shooting in madison sent one man to the hospital... tonight, neighbors are thankful no one else was injured. it happened sunday evening on autumn lane-- right off shelton road in madison. waay 31's sydney martin joins us live tonight with what police have learned about the shooting. demetria--madison police told us the shooting was a domestic incident.... police told us they are investigating what led up to a man being shot inside a town home-- the victim was taken to huntsville hospital multiple neighbors told me they didn't hear any gunshots..but when they came outside, the road being filled with police. one neighbor told me she's relieved no one in a connecting town home was hurt. t could have been a whole lot worse. i don't think a lot of people take into consideration of other people. they just think about themselves in the heat of the moment. and how to resolve something as quickly as possible. without thinking about how it could affect others. police told us investigators have questioned a person of interest.but no arrests have been made. tonight--the shooting is still under investigation. reporting live sydney martin waay 31