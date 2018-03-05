Speech to Text for House Fire in Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details at 4... huntsville fire and rescue responded to this home for the third time in less than 24 hours! it's a fire waay 31 first told you about this morning! thank for joining us i'm demetriamcclenton. dan shaffer the day off . the home is located on nabors lane in north huntsville just off winchester road. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the home right now. sydney, walk us throught this latest re-kindling. demetria---fire crews came back out here around 2:30this afternoon and as you can see they... a spokesman for the department told me they are putting out hot spots after a neighbor called about smoke coming from the home... here's video of the home this morning after fire investigators left..... i talked with the family who lives in the home this morning but they weren't ready to talk about the fire this afternoon. huntsville fire and rescue told me the first time it responded to the home last night firefighters locateda small fire in the attic above the kitchen. power was shut off to the home and crews left once they thought it was put out.. fire crews came back to the home for a second time early this morning after neighbors called 9-1-1 that the house was on fire. the family that lives in the home were not here the second or third time crews responded. this afternoon --the cause of the fire is still under investigation. live in huntsville sydney