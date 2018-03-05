Speech to Text for Monday 5 PM Weather Update
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
on the pacer platform the federal court system uses.
Areas of rain will move through the Tennessee Valley tonight, but the rain will exit the Valley just in time for the Tuesday morning drive.
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.