Speech to Text for House Fire Under Investigation

the same huntsville house caught fire twice, just hours apart. it's a story we brought you as breaking news this morning. it happened on nabors lane, just to the east of pulaski pike in northwest huntsville. right now the cause of the fire still is unknown... but waay-31's will robinson smith talked to neighbors...incl uding the one who saw the fire flare up again and called 9-1-1. what began as a relatively small fire, thought to be extinguished late sunday night, ended up on monday morning turning into a raging fire, which destroyed this family's home. it's a blaze. i mean, it's a blaze. really, i said, this is devastating. fire moved quickly through this nabor lane home, gutting virtually every room on the first and second floors. when huntsville fire fighters arrived shortly after three monday morning, the house was fully engulfed in flames. it took about three hours to get the fire under control. friends of the couple who lived in the home watched the fire hollow out the house as fire crews worked. jackie shaw, called 911 this is devastation. i mean, you have insurance and everything, but this is devastation for anyone to go through this: all your belongings to just burn up before your eyes. it's really sad. but this wasn't the first fire this house dealt with overnight. back at 8 o'clock, fire investigators said a small fire began in the ceiling above the kitchen when a wire caused a short. the fire was fully extinguished and crews determined it was safe to leave. the couple who lived at the home left to stay with their daughter. this family here called the daughter, to contact the daughter to let them know that their house is on fire cause they have no way of knowing it. they're not here. investigators said they were able to save some family photos from a bedroom, but not much else survived. now, they'll work to figure out what caused the second fire that left this house a shell of a home. reporting on nabors lane, will robinson-smith, waay 31