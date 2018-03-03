Speech to Text for Man arrested on animal cruelty charges

a breaking news update first at ten! you're watching exclusive video of the lauderdale county man accused of animal cruelty being taken into custody. thanks for joining us tonight at 10--i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. waay 31 was the only camera rolling -- as david wilson coffman jr. was arrested -- for 16 counts of felony animal cruelty. it's a story we first brought you as breaking news at 4. dan & demetria we've just learned within the past two hours that they had to euthanize a baby calf who barely clinging to life. so that brings the total count of dead cows to 20. now i do want to warn you that so if the footage you're about to see is graphic and may be disturbing to some. dozens of cows severely underweight... bones sticking out... one too weak to even stand... those are just some of the shocking images we captured on this 12-hundred acre farm...just off county road 95 near anderson community in lauderdale county. the man responsible for those cows and 350 others...was hauled off to jail for animal cruelty and improper disposing of livestock. sot randall mccrary / lauderdale co. sheriff deputy: he was just telling me he didn't know what was going on. he thought his cows had the black leg, but he didn't really know what was happening. lauderdale county deputy randall mccray says this isn't coffman's first rodeo. he's been repeatedly warned about his cattle being in rough shape. sot randall mccrary / lauderdale co. sheriff deputy: i've been dealing with this since december, and talk with him and made him get hay out for the cows then. and then again in january and february. i can tell you today when we asked him because he got some rolls of hay up here at the barn and we asked him can we use them to put out and he said no he would let us use the hay that's here. coffman owns the livestock...but not the land. after his arrest...the owner of the property has agreed to keep the cows there until they can get them back in good health. what will happen to them after that? is for a court to decide. randall mccrary / lauderdale co. sheriff deputy: this is something that we hope that we can make sure that he never owns cattle again. lauderdale county sheriffs office has enough hay to keep the cows fed through this weekend but are asking for donations of hay. as for coffman he's facing 32 counts animal cruelty and improper dispose of livestock...along with a slew of misdemeanor charges.his bond was set at $203-thousand dollars. reporting live in the studio charlisa gordon waay 31 news waay 31 did some digging and found david wilson coffman junior pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges in 2014. authorities found 8 dead cows on land he was using.. he served