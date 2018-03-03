Speech to Text for Limestone County Flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some roads in limestone county still impassable today -- due to flooding. and one road is closed due to erosion. waay31's meghan dooley was in limestone county this afternoon and shows us what those roads are looking like. meghan-" the limestone county ema says they're still feeling the effects of wednesday and thursday's rain - making some roads completely impassable or simply closing them altogether." on friday -- the limestone county emergency management agency said one road -- pleasant hill road -- just off of buck island road is closed indefinitely due to erosion.. areas nearby also had serious flooding..a spokesperson for limestone county emergency management agency says chapman hollow road at highway 99 is closed because of flooding along with happy hollow road and the north entrance tohighway