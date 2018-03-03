Speech to Text for Fire training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and androids. new at 5... huntsville fire and rescue is training it's newest class of cadets... this week they practiced rescuing a downed firefighter from a structure. waay 31's sydney martin was at the training center today and learned more about the exercise... jessica ann smith is one of the cadets in huntsville fire and rescue's training school... the 22 week program gives the fire firefighters training in multiple scenarios--- this week the group worked on rapid interventation traiing... this is when they practice how to rescue one of their own if the worst happened. here's video from inside a building just after the simulated smoke began to clear... it was designed by huntsville fire and rescue to mimic at 2 story house... smith described just how difficult this excercise was... "when you go into the building you are pretty much blind. it's smoky you might see some flashlights. a lot of yellng a lot of banging. there's a lot of noise going on. you just have to focus on what you're doing. do your job and get out." smith's cadet class passed the exercise---and their training officers told us they rescued the "downed" firefighter faster than expected. sydney, "now huntsville fire and rescue doesn't only do rapid intervention training or rit for new firefighters..but for everyone to keep all their firefighters safe. in madison county sydney martin waay 31