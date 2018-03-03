Speech to Text for Water rescue

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 4... now that the rain is gone - river's have crested across the tennessee valley. thanks for joining us! i'm dan shaffer and i'm demetria mcclenton. tonight -- waay 31's sydney martin is live along the flint river -- after talking to the madison county rescue squad who's warning people to stay off the river. dan, demetria--- the water behind me might look normal...but the madison county rescue squad told me with flood waters it's hard to tell just how dangerous it is. take a look at our drone video from friday afternoon of the flint river... the water levels are above normal in rivers across the tennessee valley. and safety is a big concern not only for people wanting to be on the river....but also for first responders who'd have to come help if something goes wrong... "i don't know how i myself would personally feel if someone died as a direct result of my wanting to go out and play in the water." chad tillman the deputy director of the squad told me that he's been with the rescue squad for more than 10 years... during that time--he said almost half of the water rescues he's responded to have turned into recoveries.. tillman explained even though getting on the water this weekend might seem like fun, it could be dangerous. chad tillman, madison county rescue squad, "flood water is terribly dangerous. it's muddy. you can't see. there's a lot of debris in it. there's logs there is sticks. there is jams. there is strainers. tillman said they rescued over 10 people last year from floodwaters that were either kayaking or canoeing. so they're advising people to stay off the water this weekend.... live in madison