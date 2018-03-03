Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Friday 6 PM Weather Update

We've had five weekends in a row with rain. We finally get a sunny and dry weekend, but you'll need jackets in the mornings and nights.

Posted: Fri Mar 02 16:23:57 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Mar 02 16:23:57 PST 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Speech to Text for Friday 6 PM Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

minute, i'm tara palmeri thanks, stephen.
Huntsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events