Speech to Text for Donor need for Bone Marrow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at 4... a three year old - adopted from overseas by a local family - shortly after - diagnosed with a rare blood disease. "not that its not scary because it really is and not that its not time sensitive because it really is." now- the family is looking for a bone marrow match to save their young daughter's life. waay 31s alyssa martin sat down with the family to hear their journey and what's next on the long road ahead. the carlson family adopted three year old maelin-kate in september 2017-- and brought her here to madison. the family knew their daughter had hip dysplasia- but during treatment for that- she was also diagnosed with a rare, genetic blood disorder." "maelin is the single most joyful person i have ever met in my life." that's how megan and paul describe their three year old daughter maelin kate. she was scheduled for hip dysplasia surgery shortly after she came home to madison less than a year ago. during pre-surgery lab work-- doctors discovered something bigger. "she looked at maelin, looked at her blood work, looked at some of her physical indicators and said i really think she has this genetic disorder called fancio anemia, and we need to do a really specific test that needs to be sent off to boston, same day, it needs to get there by the end of the day, and we can determine if this is what she has... and sure enough.." fanconi anemia is a genetic disease that affects bone marrow....it results in the decreased production of blood cells. the only long term cure for the disease is a bone marrow transplant...if maelin kate doesnt find a marrow match- fanconi anemia can turn into a different disease... " eventually her fanconi anemia will turn into leukemia if she does not receive a bone marrow transplant." thats why the carlson's --- are looking for a bone marrow donor for maelin kate. "other treatments are just kind of band-aids they can put on while we wait." but bone marrow matching and donation doesn't come easy...its based on finding a donor who shares similar dna and ethnicity.... "we just always assumed if something tragic happened in our own family, that you'd find a family member that could be the match for another family member and everything would be fine however that's just not the case." many families who adopt turn to foundation "be the match" for help. its a national marrow donor program that has the largest registry... maelin kate's dad joined the registry after finding out about her diagnosis... "do a survey, questionnaire, basic health information they'll send you a packet a few days later, you just do two swabs, one for each cheek, you send it back in and its done." although the carleson family hopes everydayto find a match for maelin kate - they also want to spread the message of how big the need is for marrow donors nationwide. "we just really feel like this is where we're supposed to be and what we're supposed to be doing and we feel like its our duty to get as many people as we can on the registry- not only for her but for other people because she's not the only one that needs a bone marrow transplant." for information on how you can be the match and potential help maelin kate- visit our website at waay tv dot com. reporting in madison