Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Midday Weather Update

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Kate McKenna tells you what the weather will be like for today, the weekend and beyond

Posted: Fri Mar 02 10:23:17 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Mar 02 10:23:18 PST 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Midday Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lets get a check of our weather meteorologist kate mckenna joins us with the latst check of our forecast temperatures today will run slightly below average under mostly sunny skies. a quiet pattern will last through the weekend, but with cooler air in place, the overnight lows will pose a risk for any new blooms in the garden.we'll dip to near freezing both tonight and tomorrow night, but afternoon highs reach the low to mid 60s both
Huntsville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events