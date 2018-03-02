Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Woman Signs Her Name To Freedom

warren g. harding was president when she was born. the soviet union was just forming... betty soskin has packed a lot into her life... and now she's passing along her life lessons. betty soskin knows how to tell a good story. three days a week, the 96 year old park ranger gives visitors an intimate picture of what it was like to be alive during world war two. it's a side to history many have not heard before. cg betty soskin park ranger rosie the riveter, wwii home front national historic park in: :18 out: :29 "what they're getting from me is a first-hand account of what it meant to be a young twenty-year-old woman of color when that was in some cases at least life threatening." vo/narration...... she's seen racial discrimination laws enacted and repealed as well as a wave of women coming into the workforce. betty says some trends may seem new, but ... betty soskin in: :40 out: :49 "i can now look back through history and see the patterns. so i'm hopeful that what's happening now, that the stage is going to be set for the generations that follow." vo/narration...... it's only fitting that betty works at the only national park to pay tribute to rosie the riveter. cg elizabeth tucker lead park ranger rosie the riveter, wwii home front national historic park in: :55 out: 1:02 "she really is able to reach out to a lot of different ages and all the different people we have that come here and really inspires people with her story." vo/narration...... before becoming a park ranger at 85, betty worked her way up from office clerk to activist to a state legislative aide. betty soskin in: 1:11 out: 1:14 "i think i reinvented myself about every decade." vo/narration...... and now, add 'author' to her resume. living a fearless life in fearful times is the theme of her book, "sign my name to freedom." betty soskin in: 1:24 out: 1:32 "just stay open to whatever is out there. maybe it's not so much of what happens to you, but how you respond to it.