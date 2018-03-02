Speech to Text for What The Tech: Facebook Messenger For Kids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

how young is too young to use social media? facebook has a 13 year old age limit but just recently introduced a new app made just for young children. some parents think it's a bad idea. our tech guy jamey tucker takes a closer look here it is: facebook messenger for kids. it is not facebook. it's completely monitored and controlled by parents, who choose who their children can communicate with. according to facebook, it's totally safe and it's been endorsed by the national pta and many child psychologists. but it's interesting that parents i talked to, said they wont allow their get on it. whether it's safe or not. "it ruins everything..." kathleen griffin and the others said, it's too much screen time, too soon. "they don't go outside and play like they should." let me show you how messenger kids works. it's tied to their parents account. the child doesn't get a facebook account. mom and dad have to okay the people their kids can communicate with. since it's messenger, it'll need access to your device's camera, photos, contacts and microphone. the kids can share photos with those few contacts and make phone or video calls to them. so the thumbs down from parents and other child psychologists isn't based on safety. "i always thought facebook, having to be 13 was a reasonable age limit." mailynne calvin works with companies on their facebook strategies every day, she also has young children. "i can also see adding to the fun of what a phone can do for a child is different than how an adult can reasonably use social media and technology." again, with messenger for kids, they won't see a facebook news feed and the drama we all find there. this is about allowing kids to spend more time on their devices which, many psychologists say, is the start of a tech addiction...at a young age. that's what the tech, i'm jamey tucker.