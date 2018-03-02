Speech to Text for Power Bills

to call police... new at ten... customers in trinity -- just outside of decatur -- are upset with a spike in their electric bills... we reached out to joe wheeler electric company-- to find out more about the sudden price spike. waay 31's kody fisher spent the day talking with company reps and frustrated customers. he joins us now with what what he's learned tonight... "the woodall family says they kept their thermostat at a pretty reasonable 73 degrees this winter, but when they opened up their february electricity bill they were shocked." sonny woodall/electri city bill spiked "we thought our january bill would be our highest one, but come to find out february is going to be more than january." the woodall's bill jumped up 84 dollars in one month... joe wheeler e-m-c says they're not alone... telling waay 31 a significant number of their forty three thousand customers saw a big increase in their bill this month... the woodall's say this bill hurts... sonny woodall/electri city bill spiked "especially for people like us on a fixed income; a hundred dollars is a considerable chunk." joe wheeler e-m-c tells waay 31 they didn't raise rates... they say the spike came from the cold snap we had... they say this winter was 37 percent colder than last year... to visually see how the cold impacts electricity use... look at this chart... the peak of these yellow bars is electricity usage spikes for a house... which is directly tied to the temperatures outside... the electricity co-op tells waay 31 if you're struggling to find a way to pay your bill... they can help... michael cornelison/joe wheeler emc spokesman "we can spread that bill out over a couple of months where they're not paying all of it in one lump. we have other payment options we can offer them." woodall says this is unfortunately something his family will just have to deal with... sonny woodall/electri city bill spiked "you have to try to plan ahead and do the best that you can." kody fisher "joe wheeler electric says many homes in alabama are built to be more efficient during the summer months rather than in winter and these extremely cold temperatures, so with the temperatures starting to warm up now they say customers should start to get back to normal. reporting in trinity,